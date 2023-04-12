Odisha CM congratulates 4 Odia girls for making into India’s first-ever National Women’s Cricket Team for Blind

Bhubaneswar: Four players from Odisha have been selected in India’s first-ever National Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind for a 5-match bilateral T20 Series against Nepal to be played in Pokhara and Kathmandu from April 25 to 30.

Congratulate girls from #Odisha, Jhilli Birua, Phula Saren, Padmini Tudu & Basanti Hansda for making it to the India's maiden 17-member Women's Cricket Team for Blind for the upcoming T20 Bilateral Series to be played in Nepal. Best wishes to the team. #OdishaForSports https://t.co/hu821Q4o0I — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 12, 2023

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has announced the selection of India’s first-ever women’s cricket team for the blind, which will represent the country in the upcoming Bilateral Series against Nepal. The selection was made based on the players’ performances in the recently concluded selection trials held in Bhopal. The Bilateral tour is scheduled to take place in Nepal from April 25th to 30th.

The players’ performances were closely monitored by the officials, including Selection Committee Chairman Mr. E John David during the selection trials. The 17-member squad selected from the trials will go down in history as the first-ever Indian team to compete in the T20 Bilateral Series for the Blind. Speaking on the selection process, Mr. E John David, Chairman of the CABI Selection Committee and General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, stated that 38 players were initially shortlisted for the selection trials based on their performances in the previous national tournaments, and expressed confidence that the selected 17 players form a strong team that will emerge victorious in the upcoming tournament in Nepal.