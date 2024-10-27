Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday conducted an aerial survey of Cyclone Dana affected areas in Paradip, Mahakalpada, Rajnagar, Rajkanika, and Chandabali.

During the aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas, CM Majhi was accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

After the aerial survey, the Chief Minister directed various concerned departments to immediately assess the damage. The chief minister said that by this help can be provided quickly to the victims of cyclone and flood.