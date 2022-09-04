Odisha CM Condoles Passing Away Of Cyrus Mistry

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the passing away of former TATA Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote: “Saddened to learn about the passing away of former TATA Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, died in a road accident after his car hit a divider near Palghar in Maharashtra. A total of four people were travelling in the vehicle; two, including Cyrus Mistry, died, said the police.

“Around 3 pm, the car met with an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital,” said Palghar Superintendant of Police Balasaheb Patil.