Odisha CM Condoles Legendary Musician Prafulla Kar’s Demise, Directs BJD Ministers To Attend Funeral

Bhubaneswar: While Legendary music composer, singer, writer and lyricist Prafulla Kar passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday night, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed urban and law minister Pratap Jena and school and mass education minister Sameer Dash to attend the funeral of the musician.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Shri Patnaik described the late Kar as a successful artist. As a lyricist and music director, he has set many glorious records. His demise marks the end of an era in the world of odia music. The Chief Minister said that his unique musical style and direction will always immortalize him in the hearts of the people.

The Chief Minister has announced that the funeral of the late Kar will be held with state honors.

