Odisha CM condoles demise of Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj, Padma Shri Shanti Devi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the demise of Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj and Padma Shri Shanti Devi.

The Odisha CM condoled the demises in two different Twitter posts.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Kathak maestro #BirjuMaharaj. He was an institution in himself and the demise of legendary dancer is a huge loss to the world of performing arts. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, disciples and followers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 17, 2022

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of January 17, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.

Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing ‘antakshari’ after dinner when he suddenly took ill.

Birju Maharaj, one of India’s best known and most loved artistes, was from Lucknow’s Kalka-Bindadin Gharana. He is survived by five children, three daughters and two sons, and five grandchildren.

ପଦ୍ମଶ୍ରୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ସମାଜସେବୀ ଶାନ୍ତି ଦେବୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଅସହାୟ ଓ ଆଦିବାସୀଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନବ୍ୟାପୀ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ସର୍ବଦା ପ୍ରେରଣାଦାୟୀ। ସମାଜସେବା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 17, 2022

Renowned social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi passed away at his residence in Gunupur of Odisha’s Rayagada district, last night. She was 88.

She had received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9, last year.

Born in Balasore district in 1934, Shanti Devi was known for her philanthropic activities.