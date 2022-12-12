Odisha CM Condoles Demise Of Former Jajpur MP Mohan Jena

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the demise of former Jajpur MP Mohan Jena. He also expressed condolences to the family members of Jena and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote in Odia: “I am saddened to hear about the demise of former Jajpur MP Mohan Jena. The work he did for the welfare of the people as a public representative will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family members at this time of sorrow.”

ଯାଜପୁରର ପୂର୍ବତନ ସାଂସଦ ମୋହନ ଜେନାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଜନପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଭାବେ ଲୋକଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ପାଇଁ ସେ କରିଯାଇଥିବା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 12, 2022

Senior BJP leader and Former MP Mohan Jena passed away on Monday at a private hospital following prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 65.

The two times MP had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago following illness. He breathed his last today while undergoing treatment.

Jena was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Jajpur constituency twice on Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket. In the 2019 general election, he joined BJP after BJD denied him a ticket. He was born on July 14, 1957, in Jajpur. He is survived by his wife and daughter.