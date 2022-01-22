Freedom Fighter Jitendriya Pradhan
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha CM condoles Demise Of Centenarian Freedom Fighter Jitendriya Pradhan

By Haraprasad Das
0 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday condoled the demise of centenarian freedom fighter Jitendriya Pradhan.

Pradhan breathed his last at Panimora village under Sohela block in Bargarh district. He was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments. He was 102. He had tested positive for COVID-19 at VIMSAR, Burla, on Thursday.

The freedom fighter, who had participated in the Quit India Movement, was felicitated by the Bargarh Collector on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind in August, last year on the occasion of Kranti Diwas.

 

Haraprasad Das 12876 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eight − 3 =

Breaking