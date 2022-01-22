Odisha CM condoles Demise Of Centenarian Freedom Fighter Jitendriya Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday condoled the demise of centenarian freedom fighter Jitendriya Pradhan.

ଶତାୟୁ ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତା ସଂଗ୍ରାମୀ ଜିତେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ପ୍ରଧାନଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଦେଶର ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 22, 2022

Pradhan breathed his last at Panimora village under Sohela block in Bargarh district. He was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments. He was 102. He had tested positive for COVID-19 at VIMSAR, Burla, on Thursday.

The freedom fighter, who had participated in the Quit India Movement, was felicitated by the Bargarh Collector on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind in August, last year on the occasion of Kranti Diwas.