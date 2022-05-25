Odisha CM Condoles Death Of Tourists In Bus Mishap In Kalinga Ghat

Daringbadi: Odisha Cheif Minister, Naveen Patnaik expressed deepest condolences on the death of six people killed in a bus accident at Kalinga Ghat.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “I am saddened to learn that many people have been killed in a tourist bus accident near Kalinga valley in Daringbadi. Wishing all the injured a speedy recovery with the well-being of the immortal soul of the deceased.”

ଦାରିଙ୍ଗବାଡି କଳିଙ୍ଗା ଘାଟି ନିକଟରେ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକ ବସ୍ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଅନେକଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣହାନି ହୋଇଥିବା ଖବର ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ସହ ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 25, 2022

