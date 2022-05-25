Odisha CM
Odisha CM Condoles Death Of Tourists In Bus Mishap In Kalinga Ghat

By Pradeep Sahoo
Daringbadi: Odisha Cheif Minister, Naveen Patnaik expressed deepest condolences on the death of six people killed in a bus accident at Kalinga Ghat.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “I am saddened to learn that many people have been killed in a tourist bus accident near Kalinga valley in Daringbadi. Wishing all the injured a speedy recovery with the well-being of the immortal soul of the deceased.”

