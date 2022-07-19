Odisha CM Condoles Death Of Dr Ajay Parida, Last Rites To Be Conducted With Full State Honours

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of scientist Padmashree Dr Ajay Parida who passed away in a massive cardiac arrest in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.

CM Patnaik also announced that the last rites of Dr Parida will be conducted with full state honours.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said:

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri awardee scientist and Director of Institute Of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar Ajay Parida. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

“Dr Parida played a pivotal role in raising the standards of ILS and giving it a distinct identity at national and international levels,” Naveen added.

“The nation has lost an eminent scientist today, the CM said offering deepest condolences to Dr Parida’s family members,” he added.

Dr Parida was the Director of the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.