Bijapur Maoist Attack
StateTop News

Odisha CM Condemns Bijapur Maoist Attack

By PragativadiNews 3 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday condemned the Bijapur Maoist attack that claimed the lives of 22 CRPF jawans and injured many more.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:

<>

</>

A deadly encounter had taken place between the security personnel and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday. Following this, 22 security personnel lost their lives, and around 31 sustained injuries.

PragativadiNews 3 2263 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking