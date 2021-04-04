Odisha CM Condemns Bijapur Maoist Attack

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday condemned the Bijapur Maoist attack that claimed the lives of 22 CRPF jawans and injured many more.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack by left-wing extremists on our jawans in #Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to the families of the jawans who embraced martyrdom while fighting for the country. Wish speedy recovery to the injured. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 4, 2021

A deadly encounter had taken place between the security personnel and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday. Following this, 22 security personnel lost their lives, and around 31 sustained injuries.