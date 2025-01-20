Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Kharvela Bhavan on Monday and emphasised expanding people-oriented programmes across various departments.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, all Ministers, and senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner.

During the review of departmental performance, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of accelerating efforts to meet budgetary targets for the fiscal year 2024-25. Departments with low expenditures were directed to expedite spending and focus on achieving 100% of their budgetary goals before the upcoming budget session.

The Chief Minister urged all departments to adopt innovative approaches, move beyond traditional methods, and implement long-term schemes to address the evolving needs of the people. He commended departments for their progress but encouraged them to remain vigilant and proactive in improving service delivery.

Key areas reviewed during the meeting included health services, social security programs, rural drinking water supply, infrastructure projects, and the progress of flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Discussions also covered the construction of roads and bridges, school improvement initiatives, and the establishment of cold storage facilities by the Agriculture Department.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of strengthening police services and encouraged departments to identify and implement transformative programs. He also highlighted the significance of the Vikshit Odisha Vision Document, which has received 3.2 lakh proposals from the public, advising officials to select the most impactful proposals for implementation.

Majhi also spoke about the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha program and reiterated the government’s commitment to attract investments and foster development in the state.

The meeting concluded with a call for a collective effort to expand public welfare initiatives and ensure sustainable progress for Odisha.