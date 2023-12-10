Odisha CM Bats For Equality On Human Rights Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Human Rights Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has emphasised respecting the basic rights of every person in the society, in his message on Sunday, December 10.

The Chief Minister said that every person should be treated equally and called for a renewed commitment to integrity, equality and peace to build a world where dignity and justice can be ensured for all.

Here’s the ‘X’ post of CM Naveen:-

Every individual must be treated with equality and fairness. On #HumanRightsDay, let’s renew our pledge to promote inclusivity, equality and peace, and foster a world in which justice and dignity for all are ensured. pic.twitter.com/ocuEFi18Uf — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 10, 2023

The world observes Human Rights Day every year on December 10. This year marks the 75th anniversary of this important day, which aims at promoting and celebrating the fundamental rights and freedoms every individual is entitled to, regardless of their gender, nationality, race, religion, or background.

Human Rights Day traces its roots to the year 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This document, comprising 30 articles, served as a landmark commitment to safeguarding the inherent dignity and equal rights of all human beings. The formal recognition and celebration of Human Rights Day began in 1950 with the adoption of resolution 423 (V) by the UN General Assembly, designating December 10 as an annual day of observance.