Odisha CM asks everyone to pledge to work towards spreading mental health education & awareness

Bhubaneswar: On world mental health day, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik asked people to pledge to work towards spreading mental health education & awareness.

With changing times, a well informed social discourse on mental health has become increasingly necessary. On this #WorldMentalHealthDay, let's pledge to work towards spreading mental health education, awareness & eradication of the social stigma related to it. pic.twitter.com/YrMhLCOvU7 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 10, 2021

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10th October every year, to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

World Mental Health Day 2021 theme announced by World Federation for Mental Health is ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’. WHO theme is ‘Mental health care for all: let’s make it a reality’.

World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity to talk about mental health in general, how to break the stigma around it, and the importance of speaking out when struggling with a mental health issue.