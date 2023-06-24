Odisha CM approves Rs 158 crores for 21 road projects in Malkangiri dist

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the 21 Road projects proposed by the Rural Development Department in Malkangiri district. These projects will cover 172.53 km at a cost of Rs 158 crores.

It is significant stride towards the transformation of rural infrastructure and connectivity for the interior blocks of Chitrakonda, Kalimela, Korukunda, and Podia.

These projects are taken up under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana-Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult Areas (MMSY-CUVDA) scheme.

The MMSY-CUVDA scheme, a path-breaking initiative fully funded by the State Government, reflects its commitment to rural connectivity in Maoist affected and challenging areas. It marks a significant boost to the infrastructure development efforts in the State.

The suggestions for these projects have been made in the public grievance interaction during the Malkangiri district visit of Secretary (5T) VK Pandian. Chief Minister was briefed by the Secretary (5T) on the significance of these projects and Chief Minister immediately directed the RD Department to prepare the estimates for the projects.

The department took up the survey and estimates on top priority and submitted for the government approvals.

The road from Muduliguda to Amalibeda in Chitrakonda will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 cr over 32 km. Another important road project is Pollur to Kursanpalli at a cost of Rs 9 cr over 11.6 km.