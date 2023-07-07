Odisha CM approves plan for development of Ganjam’s Maa Budhi Thakurani Temple

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the development plan for the transformation of Maa Budhi Thakurani Temple in Berhampur. The work will be done in two phases and will cost Rs 18 crore 91 lakh. CM Naveen Patnaik has directed to complete the work on time.

Maa Budhi Thakurani is the presiding deity of Brahmapur and the temple is famous not only in Odisha but also in neighboring Andhra Pradesh. Many devotees from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh come to worship Maa Budhi Thakurani every day. The state government has prepared a comprehensive development plan for the beautification of the temple for the convenience of the devotees. The temple will be beautified in Kaling architecture style with a Yajna Kund, temple office building, boundary wall, garden, beautified entrance etc.

Similarly, for the convenience of the devotees and visitors, a hand wash point and a hall is to be developed which can be used for various functions. The plan also includes a room for the servitors, a kitchen and a Bhoga Mandapa. The temple will have beautiful lighting arrangements. The approach road to the Budhi Thakurani Temple will also be developed for public convenience along with the creation of a parking place, auditorium, landscaping and tree planting.

It is worth mentioning here that on the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian had visited Maa Budhi Thakurani’s temple and discussed the development of the temple with the local community, people’s representatives and the district administration.