Odisha CM approves increment in ex-gratia for martyrs to Rs 10 lakh

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to increase the amount of assistance from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the martyred Odia Jawans.

It is to be noted here that since the time of the Kargil War, the state government has set up a welfare fund for the families of the martyrs and servicemen of the Military and Para-Military forces for the welfare of their families.

Initially, the ex-gratia was Rs 1 lakh, but in 2010 and 2012 it was increased to Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

