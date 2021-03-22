Odisha CM Approves Gastroenterology Dept At MKCG Berhampur

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the opening of a Gastroenterology department at Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital here.

The CM also approved 19 academic and non-academic posts for both surgical and medical gastroenterology.

“With opening of two super-specialty including Medical Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology at the premier medical institution, the people of southern region of the State will be benefited,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a release today.

The availability of super specialty services at the MKCG Hospital is the ‘beginning of new era’ in healthcare sector in Southern Odisha, it added.

“MKCG Medical College is well known as one of the leading medical institutions in the state of Berhampur, especially in South Odisha. It has played an important role in providing quality medical care to the people of South Odisha. This Super specialty section will alleviate the problems of the public,” the release stated.