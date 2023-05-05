Odisha CM approves assistance Rs 111 Crore For Kendu Leaf Workers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced assistance of Rs 111 crore in the second phase for the beneficiaries of Kendusalay. This assistance will be available for the 2022 crop year. Already in the first phase, Rs 83 crores of assistance has been directly deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Including the two phases, sugarcane beneficiaries will get assistance of Rs 1,94 crore, which is an all-time record in a single crop year.

More than 8 lakh kendu leaf workers will be benefitted from this announcement of the state government. About 7.75 lakh kendu leaf pluckers and 40,000 regular and seasonal workers (binders) will get this assistance.

Each kendu leaf plucker will get a financial assistance of Rs.1000 along with Rs.2000 and Rs.160 for water bottle and sandals respectively. Similarly, 15,000 rupees will be given as financial assistance to each bandit and signal staff.

Beneficiaries of all the 22 districts, except Jharsuguda, of the state where kendu leaves are collected, will get this assistance. The beneficiaries of Jharsuguda will get this assistance after the election model code of conduct ends.

Notably, financial assistance of Rs 83 crore was provided to the beneficiaries in the first phase. This announcement will help in improving the standard of living of kendu leaf workers, who are mainly from the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste communities.