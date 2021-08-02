Odisha CM Appoints Upendra Tripathy As Advisor Of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appointed Retired IAS Upendra Tripathy as Advisor-cum-working president and chairman of the executive committee of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan with the status and rank of Minister of State. Besides, he will also discharge the duties as Principal Advisor (Education) to Chief Minister.

Upendra Tripathy, IAS (Retd.) officer of Karnataka cadre 1980 batch, brings in both global and local experience and expertise from across the world into the Adarsha School Sangathan in Odisha.

As Commissioner of public instruction in the province of Karnataka, between 1999-2001, that had 3,00,000 teachers and around one Crore of students then, he introduced a plethora of innovations, some of which continue even today from the quality of education to access and use of technology

Tripathy is the first and founding Director General of International Solar Alliance. He is known for receiving the prestigious Prime Minister’s award for excellence in public administration in the individual category.

He has also received several other awards for his innovations and ideas during his career as a civil servant.

He was also the Secretary to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India. He also served as an Advisor (Agriculture and Marine Products) in the Indian Embassy in Brussels.

Besides his services in Revenue Administration, Rural Development, Petroleum Conservation, Agriculture & Horticulture, Agricultural Marketing, Education, Environment & Transportation has brought many accolades for him.

Tripathy, a native of Kahakapur, near Rambha, Ganjam, Odisha, studied in Ravenshaw College, then Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.

He has volunteered to serve his home state Odisha without any salary and to contribute his part in the transformation of the education system. His vast experience will certainly enrich the organisation.