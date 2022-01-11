Odisha CM Appeals All To Stay Cautious For Coming Few Weeks, Asks To Expedite COVID-19 Vaccination

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appealed to the people of Odisha, as well as the administrative officials, to be more vigilant as the coming few weeks are very crucial in this third wave of the pandemic

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state here today, the Chief Minister urged the people to strictly abide by the COVID norms in order to keep the COVID-19 infection at bay.

“Even though there is still less hospitalisation in the ongoing third wave of coronavirus, we have to be fully prepared for the future,” the Odisha CM said.

Similarly, the Chief Minister further advised officials to intensify the immunisation of people who have not been vaccinated at all and those who are yet to take the second dose. He also said that the vaccination of senior citizens and frontline workers is very important and that it would be especially helpful in controlling the alarming situation.

“Even though most of the infected people are undergoing treatment at home isolation, we need to strengthen the monitoring system,” the Chief Minister said and advised the Rapid Response Teams to regularly monitor the health condition of the patients in Home isolation.

Also, the Chief Minister directed the state police department to pay special attention to strict observance of the Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

Participating in the meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra briefed the Chief Minister on the steps taken to control COVID-19 infection at the district level.

Mr R.K., Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, gave a presentation on the situation in the state and the steps taken to address it. Despite less hospitalisation, more beds, ventilators, as well as, oxygen stock are in readiness.

Commenting on the state’s performance in the field of vaccination, Mr Sharma said that so far 91.8 per cent of people in the state have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.4 per cent of people have received the second dose.

Similarly, 30.7 per cent of children between the age group of 15 and 18 have already been vaccinated. “Immediate action is being taken to complete the vaccination,” he said.

Commissioners of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Municipal Corporations, and the Collectors of Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts briefed on the situation in their area.

The Director General of Police, Mr Sunil Bansal, briefed the Chief Minister on the steps taken by the state police to strictly enforce the COVID laws.

Secretary to Chief Minister & 5T Mr V.K. Pandian officiated the meeting.

Mr P.K Jena, Development Commissioner & Special Relief Commissioner, and senior officials from various departments were present at the meeting.