Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to support paddy farmers, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced that the current government will release an additional input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy.

This announcement was made during the ‘All India Cooperative Week 2024’ celebration in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the gathering, CM Majhi highlighted the previous BJD government’s unfulfilled promise to provide a Rs 100 bonus over the minimum support price (MSP) to paddy farmers in Sohela. “The previous government failed to keep its promise to the farmers. However, our government is committed to ensuring the welfare of our farmers by providing substantial support,” Majhi stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the current administration is taking all necessary steps to release the additional subsidy, which will be credited directly to the farmers’ accounts. This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and support the farming community in Odisha.