Odisha CM Announces Rs 3K House Repair Assistance For BPGY Beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet has approved the proposal to provide house repair assistance of Rs 3,000 to beneficiaries of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and two other state-sponsored housing schemes for construction workers and mining area residents, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after the state cabinet meeting held this evening.

Similarly, the state government will provide Rs 5,000 crores for house repairs to the needy families who were deprived of availing houses under the centre’s PMAY-Gramin scheme.

“Both the assistance amounts will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Around 30 lakh families will be benefitted from this,” the Chief Minister said. He added that a total of Rs 1444 crores will be borne by the state government’s Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.

The state government will continue its efforts to avail houses from the central scheme. But, if the central government does not accept the just demands of the people of Odisha, the state government will take steps to provide housing to the people deprived of the central schemes.

Since 2014, the Odisha government has spent more than Rs 22,000 crore on rural housing in the state