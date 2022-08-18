Odisha CM Announces Relief Measures For Flood-Affected People

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday overtook an aerial survey of Luna River and the islands of Chitrotpala river in Kendrapada district, Mahanidi’s Paika river, Kujang, Naugaon of Jagatsinghpur district and Gop, Nimapada, Astarang, Delang, Pipili, Kanas in Puri district and assessed the flood situation.

The Chief Minister has expressed his concern over the large areas inundated by the flood and damages to agricultural lands and houses. The Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian accompanied the Chief Minister in the survey.

After the aerial survey, the Chief Minister ordered to expedite the provision of relief and cooked food, health care, and drinking water supply in the affected areas and also to provide necessary fodder and veterinary treatment to the affected cattle/livestock.

The Chief Minister has announced that relief will be given to the affected people for 15 days in the marooned villages of Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Similarly, relief will be given for seven days to the people of flooded-affected villages in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonpur, Boudh and Angul districts.

Patnaik has also directed the district administrations to assess the damage within seven days after the water level recedes and to provide relief for house damage and crop damage within 15 days.