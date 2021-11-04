Odisha CM Announces Reduction Of Rs 3 VAT On Petrol, Diesel

Bhubaneswar: In order to provide relief to general public from the rising fuel prices, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced reduction of value-added tax (VAT) of Rs 3/each on petrol and diesel which will be applicable from midnight of 5th November.

This is over and above the reduction in excise duty announced by the Government of India.

In view of this reduction, the loss of VAT revenue to the state exchequer will be to the tune of Rs 1400 Crore per annum. This is in addition to the loss in VAT collection @ Rs 1.6/ litre on petrol and Rs 2.8/ litre on diesel, total amounting to Rs 700 Crore, which the state is likely to incur in view of Excise duty reduction by the Government of India.

Hence, the total loss to State exchequer on account of the reduction in VAT is approximately Rs 2000 Crore but is going as a major relief to the people of Odisha.

With this reduction, the petrol and diesel prices in the state is likely to be one of the lowest in the country.

Notably, the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10, to be effective from Thursday.