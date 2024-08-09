Odisha CM Announces Pension for Families of Freedom Fighters under ‘Kutumba Yojana’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Friday declared that the families of freedom fighters in the state would receive a pension under the ‘Kutumba Yojana’ scheme.

He also mentioned that the state is set to identify the families of the freedom fighters shortly and will commence the pension distribution.

Representing the State Freedom Fighters Association, Shri Majhi graced the August Kranti Divas ceremony at the Bhubaneswar Martyr’s Memorial & Freedom Fighters Sadan as the Chief Guest.

During the event, Majhi announced that the new government would honour the families of freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation. He disclosed plans for a potential family pension scheme for martyrs and freedom fighters holding identity cards.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the demands of the freedom fighters’ families, affirming that his government would care for every valiant individual who served the country, ensuring their families receive the respect they deserve.

He highlighted that under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership, numerous Odia freedom fighters contributed to India’s struggle for independence. From Koraput to Kendrapara, he commemorated the state’s warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice, urging that their legacy be remembered and honoured.

The government has launched the ‘Shaheed Madho Singh Hatha Kharcha Yojana’, a scheme to support tribal children’s education by providing them with pocket money, ensuring they face no hurdles in their studies.

The entire program was organized under the coordination of Upendra Pani on behalf of the Freedom Fighters Association, and the State Youth Front Secretary Birupakshya Tripathy conducted the meeting.

Majhi praised the Odia as a valiant race, recalling the historical contributions of Veer Surendra Sai, Bakshi Jagbandhu, Jayi Rajguru, Madho Singh, Kasti Dakua, and Shaheed Laxman Nayak to India’s freedom movement. He also paid homage to the unforgettable efforts of Nabakrushna Choudhury, Gopabandhu Das, and Harekrushna Mahatab.

Ex-minister Suresh Kumar Routray and Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh were present as guests of honour. The chief minister, along with other dignitaries, paid respects to the families of 10 martyrs and the kin of 30 freedom fighters. The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the national flag and a tribute to the martyrs.