Odisha CM Announces Free Bus Service To Kolkata Till Trains Resume

Bhubaneswar: In view of disruption of normal train service to Kolkata caused by Bahanaga train tragedy people are facing lot of difficulty to reach Kolkata.

So keeping in view the greater benefit of the commuters Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from today.

The entire cost will be met from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

This arrangement will continue till restoration of normal train service in Balasore route.

It may be mentioned that daily around 50 buses provide transport service to Kolkata from the above three cities of Odisha.