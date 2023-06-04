Odisha CM
Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)
Odisha CM announces ex gratia for Bahanaga train tragedy victims from CMRF

Rs 5 Lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased and 1 lakh for seriously injured.

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced ex gratia for the victims of the Bahanaga train tragedy. The assistance will be given from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The next of the kin of the deceased will get an assistance of Rs 5 lakh and those who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 1 lakh as assistance.

The Chief minister has also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families. And wishes speedy recovery of the injured.

Victims of Friday’s train tragedy are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals between Bhubaneswar and Balasore.

Breaking