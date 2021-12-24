Odisha CM Announces COVID Assistance To 1.01 Lakh Street Vendors

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday said it will provide Rs 3000 each from the chief minister’s relief fund to roadside vendors who suffered losses to their livelihoods.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the financial package for 1.01 lakh streets vendors of 114 towns in the State through a video conference.

Stating that the street vendors had received Rs 6000 in two phases in March 2020 and June 2021, the CM said that the aim of the assistance is to secure the livelihood of the street vendors.

The Chief Minister said that the street vendors play an important part in the economy of a city. There are malls and big shops in towns but the street vendors are and will remain important.

“Covid has affected everybody’s livelihood. I experience your pain. I want to say that the Government is with you always. Vending zones will be set up in 87 urban areas for your convenience at a cost of Rs 60 crore,” he added.

Saying that Covid is not yet over, the Chief Minister asked the street vendors to be more alert. He urged everyone to follow Covid guidelines and be safe.