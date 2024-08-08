Odisha CM Announces Cash Awards for Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Olympics Bronze

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Chief Minister, Mohan Majhi on Thursday, announced a cash award of Rs 4 crore for Amit Rohidas for his contribution to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s Bronze medal victory at the Paris Olympics.

CM Majhi has congratulated Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, coach Craig Fulton, all the players and support staff for their impressive bronze medal win over Spain at the Paris Olympics.

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ🙏🏻 ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକରେ ସ୍ପେନକୁ ହରାଇ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ପାଇଥିବାରୁ ଭାରତୀୟ ପୁରୁଷ ହକି ଦଳକୁ ମୁଁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏହି ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ହକି ପ୍ରତି ଆମର ଉତ୍ସର୍ଗୀକୃତ ମନୋଭାବର ପ୍ରତିଫଳନ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀ ଏହି ସଫଳତାକୁ ନେଇ ଗର୍ବିତ। ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କୁ ମୁଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଆସିବା ପାଇଁ ନିମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କରିଛି। ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ… pic.twitter.com/q5EjB2XQd9 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 8, 2024

He also talked to the winning team and invited them to Odisha.

Praising the team’s winning effort the CM said that the bronze medal symbolizes the team’s long-standing commitment to hockey. The Indian hockey team has inspired the entire youth of the country with its sporting prowess.

“Every Odisha citizen is proud of this achievement. Hockey players hold a special place in our hearts”, added the CM in his congratulatory message.

CM Majhi conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Odisha’s own Amit Rohidas. This achievement would encourage countless sportspersons of Odisha, stressed the CM.

The CM then announced Rs 15 lakh for each team member, while the support staff will be awarded Rs 10 lakh. However, Rohidas, hailing from Odisha, will receive a special cash award of Rs 4 crore.

Earlier in the day the CM Congratulated the team for their Olympic achievement on X and wrote: “Many congratulations and best wishes to the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal by defeating Spain 2-1 in the men’s hockey at the Olympics. This victory is a matter of pride and glory for crores of Indians. Jai Hind.”