Odisha CM announces 25% salary hike for employees hired through outsourcing, contract

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a 25 per cent increase in the monthly remuneration of employees hired through outsourcing agencies and on a contractual basis in various departments of the state government.

Around 33,000 employees in various departments of the Odisha government will benefit and the state government will have to spend an additional Rs 100 crore annually for this.

The concerned agencies will deposit the EPFs and ESIs of employees hired by outsourcing and on a contract basis. The authorities of the department will ensure this. The Chief Minister also directed that stern action be taken against the companies that neglect to pay the above legal fees.

The chief minister also ordered the concerned authorities to allow a maximum of 12 days off per year for these employees. Similarly, in the case of maternity leave for pregnant women employees, the Chief Minister has advised the concerned authorities to take a decision as soon as possible.