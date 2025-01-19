A high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the state was held at Lok Seva Bhawan this evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The meeting discussed the law and order situation in the state and the solutions to various problems in the police department.

The three major challenges facing the Odisha Police, namely reducing road accidents, cybercrime and preventing marijuana cultivation, were discussed in detail.

The discussions in the meeting revealed that currently, 2,198 traffic police are working in the state.

The Chief Minister directed to create 2,000 new posts this year for the traffic system, which plays a key role in road safety, and to fill these posts with complete transparency.

Similarly, 2,633 cybercrime cases were registered in the state in 2024. Currently, 14 police stations are functioning in the state to control cybercrime.

Keeping in mind the suffering of common people due to cyber fraud, the Chief Minister ordered to opening of 20 new cyber police stations, covering all the districts of the state.

Along with this, the Chief Minister emphasized strengthening the already functional police stations.

Similarly, the Chief Minister asked to take strong steps to prevent cannabis cultivation and trafficking in the state.

To strengthen the crime control system in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Chief Minister directed the Police Commissioner to tighten the night patrolling and checking system in the cities. Along with this, the Chief Minister emphasized implementing this system in all urban areas of the state.

Along with this, the Chief Minister advised the Director General of Police to pay special attention to the security measures in Maoist-infested districts.

The Chief Minister appreciated the successful cooperation of the State Police in important events and programs like the fight against cyclone, DG and IG conference, Navy Day in Puri and the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister said that the department would be further strengthened by filling up various vacant posts in the police department in the coming days.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Director General of Police Y.B. Khurania, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Satyabrat Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Nikunja Bihari Dhal and senior officers of Odisha Police were present in the meeting.