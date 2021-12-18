Odisha CM Advises Police To Use Modern Tech For Enhancing Conviction Rate

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed concern over the low conviction rate and advised the police to factor in modern technology into investigation in order to enhance the conviction rate.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 63rd Senior Police Officers’ Conference at Cuttack, the Odisha CM said that crime against women and children should always be a focus area and any complaint received in this regard should be attended to as per law immediately with empathy.

Special wing in Odisha Police to look after offences against women and children should provide leadership in this field, he advised.

Patnaik also expressed concern on road safety. He said that there is an urgent need to take up preventive and innovative steps to reduce death in accidents.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state. “We are committed to ensuring safety and security of the people especially the vulnerable sections of society,” Patnaik said adding “I expect all of you to lead the police by personal example and provide quality leadership. I also expect you to be caring and very sensitive to the victims and their families”.

Commending the overall effort of Odisha Police in handling the Corona Pandemic situation with compassion and empathy, the Chief Minister stated that 61 police personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty as Covid Warriors. “I pay homage to the departed souls and assure their families all support,” he said.

Noting that the law and order situation in the State has remained peaceful in the year 2021, the Chief Minister stated that there was a further significant improvement in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation, as a result, this year five districts- Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur have been declared as LWE-free.

Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off area has seen remarkable improvement over the last couple of years, he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated the State Police for organising an effective drive against narcotic drugs throughout the State with the STF taking the lead.

“I am told that a record quantity of narcotics has been seized. Special Drive against drugs should continue with renewed vigour. Special Narcotics Unit has been created in the STF. Now more emphasis should be given to curbing Narcotic drugs in urban areas,” Patnaik said.

The Odisha CM also congratulated STF for carrying out special drive against the wildlife trade which has led to substantial recovery which includes 21 leopard skins and many live pangolins.

Further, the Chief Minister commended the ODRAF, Fire and Homeguard personnel for saving the lives of victims, evacuating the affected people and distributing the relief materials among the needy people during severe Cyclonic storm “YAAS” and consequent flood during this year-2021.

Patnaik said that the aim of Mo Sarkar is that people coming to public offices should be treated with dignity. Good feedback has been received under Mo Sarkar regarding Odisha Police, he added.

The Odisha Chief Minister said that under the 5T charter of the Police certain good initiatives have taken place which includes strengthening of Civil police, fast processing of Passport verification, timely promotion of policemen, e-FIR in theft cases. “New initiatives should be taken up,” he added.

Informing that the government is aware of the shortage of housing for frontline police personnel, the Chief Minister announced that for the next five years, a sum of Rs 1000 crore will be provided for police buildings with special emphasis on housing for the police personnel.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, DGP Abhay, and DGP designate Sunil Bansal also attended the IPS officers conference.