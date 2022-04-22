Odisha CM Advises Newly Elected Representatives In Hinjili & Shergada To Work In Coordination For Development

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday held talks with the newly-elected Municipal and Panchayati Raj Institution representatives of Hinjili and Sheragada areas in Ganjam.

Addressing the newly-elected representatives at Naveen Niwas this evening, the Odisha CM congratulated them for emerging victorious in the last urban and rural polls. Patnaik advised them all to work together for the development of their respective regions.

The Chief Minister said that he would provide all possible assistance for the development of Hinjili and Shergada.

The event was attended by more than 200 people’s representatives, including the chairman, vice-chairman, councilors of Hinjili municipality, the chairman, vice-chairman, sarpanch, and other representatives of Shergarh and Hinjilicut block.