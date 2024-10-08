Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, called on the newly appointed officers and employees to significantly contribute to the state’s development and ensure the effective execution of government programs throughout the state.

The Chief Minister was addressing the ‘Nijukti Samaroh’ at the Lok Seva Bhavan’s Convention Center on Tuesday. CM Majhi personally handed over appointment letters to ten of the new officers.

A total of 282 officers and employees were given appointment letters across three major state departments—Energy, Health & Family Welfare, and the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) under Steel & Mines. Of these, 79 were appointed Assistant Executive Engineers in the Energy Department, 31 as Junior Clerk-cum-Typists under the Director of Drugs Control in Health & Family Welfare, and 19 as Ayurveda Lecturers under the Director of AYUSH. In addition, the Odisha University of Health Sciences appointed 54 Junior Assistants, and there were appointments for 19 Junior Mechanical Engineers, 14 Junior Electrical Engineers, 16 Junior Civil Engineers, 9 Junior Pharmacists, and 30 Electricians.

CM Majhi congratulated the appointees, recognizing their efforts and skills in achieving this significant career milestone. He stressed that their roles are not merely jobs but a “golden opportunity” to interact with the public directly. Majhi encouraged the recruits to dedicate themselves to public service, promote humanity, and aid in nation-building.

Majhi stated, “Our government is committed to fostering a developed and transparent Odisha, where the public’s trust in government institutions is of utmost importance.” He underscored the need to include marginalized, tribal, and disadvantaged communities in the state’s advancement.

Addressing the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister pointed out the state’s increased healthcare budget of Rs 21,000 crore, marking a 32% increase from the previous year.

Majhi reiterated Odisha’s dedication to enhancing health services in both urban and rural locales, and he announced forthcoming initiatives to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Majhi disclosed the state government’s goal to fill 1.5 lakh government positions in the next five years and create 3.5 lakh jobs in the industrial sector. He urged the new officers to serve with honesty, integrity, and dedication, and to draw on their challenges to empathize with the populace.

Several ministers addressed the event, including Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Steel & Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena. They encouraged the new appointees to be steadfast and dedicated to serving the public.

Also in attendance were Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Health Secretary Ashwathy S., and Additional Chief Secretary of Steel & Mines Surendra Kumar. The closing vote of thanks was delivered by Hemant Sharma, the Principal Secretary of Energy.

