Odisha clocks 9 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 9 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 80 years old Male of Cuttack District.

2.A 61 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 62 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

4.A 54 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5.A 68 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Left ventricular failure & Coronary Artery Disease.

6.A 55 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

7.A 50 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Coronary Artery Disease.

8.A 88 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9.A 78 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.