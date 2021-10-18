Odisha clocks 5 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 5 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 50 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. A 76 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism, Acute Kidney Infection & Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 39 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetic Retinopathy.

4. A 60 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

5. A 91 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.