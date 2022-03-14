Odisha Clocks 4 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of the death audit process:

1. A 64 years old Female of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. A 14 years old Girl of Sundargarh District.

3. A 80 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Parkinsons Disease.

4. A 28 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Anaplastic Carcinoma with Secondary in Liver.

It is noteworthy that, this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

Odisha reported below 100 Covid cases for the third consecutive day with 68 positives including 12 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.