The state is gearing up for the UTKARSH ODISHA- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and the investments were flowing. The vision of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a Samrudha Odisha 2036 is shaping up through attracting industries in diverse sectors.

In the 39th High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting, the state approved investments worth ₹32736 crore across eight transformative industrial projects. These projects, spanning across sectors such as Chemicals, Green energy equipment, Shipbuilding & repair & steel. These investments are set to generate employment for over 18,688 individuals, reinforcing Odisha’s industrial and economic foundation.

The HLCA meets for the second time in this month comes ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025. The success of numerous roadshows organized by the state in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore has resulted in significant investor interest, with several companies now looking to invest in Odisha. As a direct outcome of these efforts, the state has approved these major projects, reflecting the growing confidence of businesses in Odisha’s industrial landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi stated, “The approval of these big projects before Utkarsh Odisha 2025 is a clear sign of our state’s growing industrial strength. These investments will create thousands of jobs and will directly benefit the people of Odisha. Our focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination, driving progress and prosperity for our people.”

The approved projects are spread across key districts like Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Sambalpur & Bhadrak, helping to strengthen Odisha’s industrial base. This HLCA meeting highlights the state’s focus on innovation and sustainability, which will have a positive impact on the economy. With these projects, Odisha is entering a new phase of industrial growth and further establishing itself as a major player in India’s economic development. Utkarsh Odisha 2025 will continue to build on this momentum, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and job creation.