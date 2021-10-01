Odisha Clears Nine Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1411.58 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The 104th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of the Odisha Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, approved nine industrial projects worth Rs 1411.58 crore in 7 different sectors that would generate employment opportunities for over 2,846 persons in the state.

The details of the nine projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:

Biomass Plants by Bio WMS Private Limited with a total capacity of Bio-CBG 19,000 MT & Liquid CO2 29,000 MT against an investment of Rs 319.25 crores and will provide employment for over 1,250 people to be set up in Angul, Bargarh, Jaipur, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur. A manufacturing unit for production of 200 KLPD Ethanol along with a 6 MW Co-generation Power Plant (CPP) by TPS Breweries and Distilleries Private Limited to be set up at Junagarh, Kalahandi against an investment of Rs 235 crores generating employment opportunities for over 200 people. 200 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW Co generations Plant to be set up by MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd in Boudh and offering employment prospects to over 120 people in the food processing sector against an investment of Rs 225.24 crores. A new Nano Urea unit with an annual capacity of 33,000 KL per year along with a bottling unit with a daily capacity of 2,00,000 bottles (500 ml) to be set up by IFFCO at Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur generating employment for over 200 people against an investment of Rs 225 crores. Seawater desalination Plant with having capacity of 5,475 Million Litre per Annum (MLPA) by TATA Steel Special Economic Zone Limited against an investment of Rs 107 crores and generating employment for over 29 people at Gopalpur SEZ, Ganjam. Manufacturing unit for production of chrysotile white fibre cement corrugated sheet having capacity of 1,20,000 MTPA by Sahyadri Industries Limited with a total investment of Rs 100 crores in Balasore providing over 200 employment opportunities in the Manufacturing sector. Hotel-cum-resort by Seascope Infrastructures and Hospitality Pvt Ltd with a total investment of Rs 100 crores near Konark in the Puri district. This project aims to generate over 173 employment opportunities. Setting up smart city advanced drainage and sewage system products manufacturing plant at Barang, Cuttack against an investment of Rs 54.42 crores by Odisha concrete (OPC) Pvt Ltd with potential employment of 106 people. Expansion of New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd project by setting up 70,000 MT Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Structure against an investment of INR 55 crores and generating employment opportunities for over 568 people in Baripada, Mayurbhanj.

With more projects and investments in the sectors like Food Processing, Biomass and Tourism the state is also looking to diversify the industrial portfolio.