Odisha: Classroom teaching for Class VI and VII from today

Bhubaneswar: Classroom teaching for the students of Class VI and VII began in Odisha from today. As per an announcement made by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash earlier, the offline classes will be conducted while adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Teaching hours for the Class VI and VII students will be from 9.30 AM to 1.00 PM, out of which three hours will be used for education.

The students will be allowed to attend classes either online or offline mode in consultation with their parents. Besides, the hostels are allowed to open and the head of the hostel should ensure the common area like mess and toilet are maintained and sanitized properly with regular interval.

Physical classes for Class VIII to XII have already resumed in the state. The offline classes for Class XI and VIII commenced on October 21 and October 25, respectively. Physical classes for students of Class X and XII started on July 26.