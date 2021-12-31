Odisha: Classes 1-5 To Reopen From January 3, Says Minister

Bhubaneswar: Offline classes for the students of Classes 1 to 5 would resume in Odisha from January 3, confirmed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The schools in which Class 10 Summative–1 exams are scheduled to be held between January 5 and January 8, can open by January 10.

The timings will be limited from 9 am to 12 pm. Instead of mid-day meals, the children will be provided with dry-ration.

Last week, the Odisha government had announced to appoint 11,403 teachers by 2022. As per CMO, in the first phase, recruitment of 4,619 teachers of Hindi, Sanskrit, and Physical Education will be done and in the second phase, 6720 posts of TGT Art and Telugu teachers will be completed.