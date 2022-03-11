Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment-II From April 29 to May 6, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to conduct summative assessment II for Class 10 students from April 29 to May 6.

The exam will be mandatory for all students. This has been informed by Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

Besides, Students will appear in summative assessment II in their own schools. Meanwhile, teachers from other schools will be appointed for management of the exam.

The exams are scheduled to begin at 8 am as per the new announcement.

The markings will be based on 3 methods:

1. Marks of Summative assessment-I & internal exam to be multiplied by two.

2. Marks of Summative assessment-II to be multiplied by two.

3. Marks will comprise of 20% of internal exam, 30% of Summative Assessment-I marks & 50% of Summative assessment-II.

The score of students will be decided after conducting three types of assessments. The highest score secured by a student in any one of the three methods will be taken as final mark.

Notably, summative assessment I for Class 10 students was held in January, 2022.

BSE has come up with the continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) system from the current academic session. The new system was introduced to overcome the problems faced by the Board for evaluation of results after the annual matriculation examination was cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic last year.