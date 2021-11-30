Odisha: Class 10 Summative 1 Exam Postponed

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Tuesday informed that the Class 10 Summative 1 Exam, which was earlier scheduled to begin from December 27, 2021, has now been postponed.

According to the officials, the examination will now be held from January 5, 2022 and will continue till January 8, 2022.

Nearly 5.70 lakh students have filled up forms for appearing the examination this year. A database is being prepared for the assessment, informed BSE Vice-President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

Worth mentioning, the BSE had come up with the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system for evaluation of the performance of students in Class 9 and 10 from the current academic session.