Odisha Civil Supplies Corporation office sealed for 48 hrs after six staff test COVID-19 +ve

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sealed the Odisha Civil Supplies Corporation Office in Nayapalli for 48 hours after six staff were tested COVID-19 positive.

The BMC has instructed to test all staff of the office. Besides, all present employees have gone through RT-PCR tests to ascertain the status of spread of the deadly virus among them.

As a preventive measure, with instructions of Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary under the leadership of Zonal Deputy Commissioner Ravinarayan Jethi, the SW enforcement squad zone has sealed the office for 48 hours.

The authorities of Odisha Civil Supplies Corporation have been asked to sanitise the office premises, the BMC said.