The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Thursday declared the date for the preliminary examination of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2023.

According to the OPSC’s notification, the preliminary examination is scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2024.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24 tentatively on 27.10.2024 (Sunday),” read the notice. The detailed programme of the said examination shall be notified later, it added.

The candidates have been advised to visit the website of the Commission on the official website of OPSC http://opsc.gov.in for further information.