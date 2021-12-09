Odisha Civil Services Main Exam-2020 From Jan 20 Next Year

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination-2020 is scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 6, 2022, read a notification issued by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The exam will be held in two sessions. The forenoon session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The detailed programme is available on the official website of the Commission https://www.opsc.gov.in.

The “Admission Certificate” and “Instruction to Candidates” for the aforesaid examination will be uploaded to the website shortly. The candidates are required to download them for admission to the examination center.