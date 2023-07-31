Odisha Civil Services exam 2021 final results DECLARED

Cuttack: While Orissa High Court lifted its earlier interim stay on the publication of the Odisha Civil Services 2021 results, the results were announced today.

As per initial information, Sudev Kumar Prusty has topped exam.

While lifting the stay order, the top court of the State also ordered the OPSC to reserve a seat for Satish Kumar Panigrahi, the divyang candidate who had filed a petition for not being allowed to participate in the Civil Services 2021 exam.

there are five female candidates in the top 10 list and nine female candidates in the top 20.

With the publication of the OCS Results, the OPSC has recommended 432 candidates in order of merit for appointment to posts/services under Odisha Civil Services (Group A & B) 2021.

the total 432 candidates, 164 are women.

The main written examination was held from February 21 to March 18, 2023. Similarly, the personality test was held from July 15 to July 25, 2023.

Here’s Top 20 List

1.Sudev Kumar Prusty

2.Suchismita Panigrahy

3.Pranab Ranjan Sahu

4.Baisakhee Lenka

5.Swetaleena Mahana

6.Agnija Sibadata

7. Santosh Kumar Patra

8. Minansa Sahu

9. Bindu Balaya Routray

10.Soumyaranjan Mohapatra

11. Sangram Mishra

12. Jayajeet Dhal

13. Soumya Suvam Pani

14. Madhusmita Samal

15. Swagatika Mohanty

16. Suman Ghosh

17. Debasmit Mallick

18. Prateek Kar

19. Lipsa Bharati

20. Bhatruhari Bhuyan