Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 Exam On Aug 27

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced that it will conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 on August 27 (Friday).

The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Behrampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, according to the timetable posted on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 will be held in two shifts: Paper 1 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper 2 from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will consist of objective-type questions with multiple choice answers worth 100 marks for both General Studies papers.

Admit cards for the preliminary exam will be issued by the Commission in due course on its portal.OPSC has asked aspirants to visit its website for regular updates.