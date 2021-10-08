Odisha Civil Service Examination 2019 Results Out

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS)-2019 examination on its official website www.opsc.gov.in.

Publication of Odisha Civil Service Examination 2019 brought an end to the long wait by candidates, for the COVID-19 Pandemic adversely affecting its schedule.

There were vacancies of 30 posts in OAS, 9 posts in OFS, 0 PS-7, OCS-5, ORS (Group-BJ-82 and OT & AS-20. This included for the category for ST-2,1 posts, SC-18 posts & 03 posts were reserved for PWD candidates. OPSC has recommended 153 candidates.

Mr. Aswini Kumar Panda has topped the list of successful candidates. In the top 10, there are three women candidates.

A total of 47,719 applications were received for OCS Examination, out of which, 25,780 appeared from the Preliminary Examination held on 15th March 2020. A total of 1,880 candidates qualified for the written examination and, out of them, 1,610 wrote the examination which was held in Dec 2020. A total of 307 were called for interview, which was held spreading over 9 days beginning from 22nd September till 5th October,2021 excluding Sundays and public holidays.