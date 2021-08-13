Odisha: CHSE Plus II Arts & Vocational Results To Be Declared Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the Plus II arts and vocational streams results tomorrow (August 14).

This has been informed by the CHSE.

The results will be available on http://orissaresults.nic.in.

Though the results were to be announced before July 31 as per the Supreme Court order, the State government had sought more time for the publication of the results of Arts stream beyond the specified deadline.

It is worth mentioning that the CHSE had earlier announced the results of Commerce and Science streams on July 31, 2021, as per the Apex Court order.